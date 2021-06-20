Popular Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has joined millions of father across the world to mark Father's Day on June 20, 2021

The father of four took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful photo with his three daughters and a son

His daughters, DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola, both took to their Instagram account to celebrate their father

June 20, 2021 marked Father's Day across the world, and billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has taken to social media to celebrate.

The proud father of four children - three daughters and a son, shared a heartwarming photo with his children.

In the photo, his only son, Fewa dressed in a suit stands at one end of the photo and DJ Cuppy at the other end.

Tolani, Temi, and Cuppy are all dressed in African print.

The photo appears to be an old one from a time Cuppy rocked blond weaves.

DJ Cuppy also took to her Instagram page to celebrate her dad.

Sharing a video, she wrote:

"Help me wish oga @FemiOtedola a HAPPY FATHER’S DAY! #Gelato"

Motherhood

Meanwhile, barely a few weeks into dog motherhood, DJ Cuppy appears to be dealing with some challenges involving her dogs and boundaries.

In a recent Instagram post, the billionaire daughter and singer shared a photo of her bathroom littered with toilet paper -courtesy of one of her dogs.

The photo shows the dark-furred puppy standing right at the 'crime scene' staring into the camera.

Father's Day

Divorced mum of two, Mercy Aigbe, seized the opportunity to also celebrate herself on Father's Day.

According to the movie star, this was because she is playing the role of both a father and a mother to her two children.

Interestingly, Aigbe wasn't the only single mother celebrating themselves on Father's Day. Joining her is Tonto Dikeh who took to her page to share some iconic throwback photos from the time she visited her son's school, dressed as a man with made-up 'facial hair' as well.

Source: Legit