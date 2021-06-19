Former Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her Instagram page to send a message to people who do not fancy her

According to the filmstar turned humanitarian, her blessings won't stop coming because of how others feel about her

The mother of one recently got honoured with 'number one dad' badge as she celebrated Father's Day with Andre at his school

Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to send an interesting message to her haters about God's love for her.

The actress recently celebrated her birthday. Photo credit: @tontolet

Sharing a stunning new photo of herself rocking a lovely black dress, the actress who had a cheeky expression on her face, accompanied the photo with a caption directed at people who don't like her.

According to the film star, if one has a problem with her, they should take it up with God as no one can come to her without going through God.

In her words:

"God wouldn’t stop blessing me because you dont like me‍♀️ He is not your family member ‍♀️ or in your Whatsapp group‍♀️‍♀️ . If you have a problem with me take it up with God‍♀️ You can't come to me without going thru him...He is my shield, he made my attention really expensive.”

See post below:

The actress addressed her haters. Photo credit:@tontolet

Number one dad

Since her separation from her husband, Tonto Dikeh has made it clear that she is both her son's father and mother.

The actress has also made sure to mark Father's Day with her son and it is not different for this year's celebration.

To celebrate this year's Father's Day, the actress took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos with her son, King Andre, at his school.

Tonto Dikeh misses her old self, Poko

The former actress seems to have genuinely turned a new leaf going by how she recently handled being trolled on social media.

A faceless individual who claimed to be called Adaobi Ezechukwu had taken to the film star’s page to rain curses on her and her son, King Andre.

The troll dropped a number of comments that described Tonto with many unprintable words while also insulting her young son.

Source: Legit