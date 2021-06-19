Popular Nigerian actress, Bukky Wright, has taken to social media to promote her son, Ojay Wright's music career

The proud mum in a recent Instagram post shared a teaser of Ojay's new single and accompanied it with a sweet message

In May, the 54-year-old film star wowed fans with her fit body as she hit the gym and shared photos

There is nothing as beautiful as parents being supportive of their children's career path -even when it isn't the conventional professional careers and this is what Bukky Wright continues to do.

The actress hailed her son over his new song. Photo credit: @bukkywright, @ojayywright

Source: Instagram

The famous Nigerian actress recently took to her Instagram page to celebrate her son, Ojay Wright following the release of his new single.

The happy mum expressed how proud she is of him and the artiste he is becoming.

In her words:

"I am Super Proud of the Man and Artiste you are becoming. You have really grown into your own element and I can’t wait for the world to witness the Greatness I knew you were destined for from the moment I conceived you. @ojayywright the world is ready for You"

See post below:

Fitfam gang

The actress who is currently based abroad continued her fitness journey after over a month of not working out.

In her post in May on social media, the 54-year-old actress said that she stopped working out during the month of Ramadan even though she was tempted to do so.

The movie star then hailed her colleagues, Kate Henshaw and Lepacious Bose, who have been known for keeping fit at all times.

Source: Legit