Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, was recently in the Hamptons and took to his Instagram Stories to share videos of a huge house

While showing off beautiful parts of the house, he shared a view of the fish pond with colourful fishes

The Grammy award winner went on to state that people whose houses do not have ponds with fishes should not 'play with him'

The video has since gone viral on social media with several internet users sharing their thoughts

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu who is popularly known as Burna Boy, has once again gotten social media users buzzing with mixed reactions after he shared a video of the house he was in, in The Hamptons, US.

Burna Boy showed off the house in The Hamptons. Photo credit: @burnaboygram

The singer who shared several clips showing off the big house took fans on a virtual tour in the compound of the home and eventually got the pond that had fishes in it.

The self-acclaimed African Giant was then heard saying:

"If your crib doesn't have a pond with fishes, don't play with me."

Watch the clip below:

The video which has since been shared on numerous blogs, had several internet users talking.

Below are some comments:

youngson____:

"You wanna see wizzy’s crib in L.A or Ghana? Another in London? U need to chill Burna make I no wipe u slap "

kingjudeversion:

"No be him house. Burnaboy can’t afford a house in the Hampton New York. The place is for extremely wealthy people."

i_am_austinn:

"This guy to de make mouth. God forbid!"

simoice.sfx:

"Him too the make mouth ,geratout how much him get self."

ojomilla:

"But poor people self have fishpond."

richandflawless_skincare:

"Wahala for who no get fish pond for house o."

slim_taoxy:

"Na inside forest the house com dey... okay na."

Burna and the gang

Only a few days ago, Burna Boy got some things off his chest on social media as he warned detractors to stay away from him and his men.

In series of posts on his Instagram story, the Grammy-winning artiste shared a video of himself in a car with some of his guys.

In the short clip, Burna only puffed on a cigarette and accompanied the snap with a caption where he simply wrote: “7 gang = 0 losses.”

