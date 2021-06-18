Grammy-winning Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, recently took to social media to issue a stern warning

The celebrated music star shared an intimidating video where he warned people off his seven-man gang

According to the self-styled African Giant, it would be better for people to skydive without a parachute than to mess with them

Popular Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, recently got some things off his chest on social media as he warned detractors to stay away from him and his men.

In series of posts on his Instagram story, the Grammy-winning artiste shared a video of himself in a car with some of his guys.

Burna Boy sternly warns detractors to stay away from him and his men. Photos: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In the short clip, Burna only puffed on a cigarette and accompanied the snap with a caption where he simply wrote:

“7 gang = 0 losses.”

In the continuation of the video, the music star captioned it with a stern warning where he advised detractors that it would be better for them to skydive without a parachute than to mess with him and his guys.

See a video below:

What Nigerians had to say about Burna Boy's warning:

The message eventually made the rounds on social media and internet users reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

Balo_ng:

"This guy sef, you think say na everybody you go fit beat Oga dey calm down o."

Dukeofisaleeko:

"Only in Nigeria celeb dey wan kill them fans that pay for their flex....when una go get sense."

Bshizzle70a:

"Tupac did more than this. Someone should tell this dude to tone it down for his own good."

Zayxon_tech:

"This man should calm down...power pass power...in all things remain humble."

Juststrauss:

"Tupac No Do Pass Like This."

Hmm.

Burna Boy brags about his style, says he shouldn't be compared to anybody

Self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy, has been in the news lately for his fashion sense which is not contemporary but is in a world of his own.

Oluwaburna as he calls himself bragged about his fashion and style as he said he is in no league of any other artist in terms of fashion as well as his music.

According to him, the people's favourite fashion designers love him like he loves them.

Source: Legit