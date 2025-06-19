Air India has announced a temporary reduction in international flights across North America, Europe, Australia, and the Far East in response to heightened safety protocols and airspace restrictions

The move follows a recent fatal crash involving flight AI171 and aims to stabilise operations while minimising disruption for passengers

Affected travellers are being offered rebooking options, complimentary rescheduling, or full refunds

Air India announced on Thursday it would cut back on 16 international flight routes and suspend services on three key connections between 21 June and 15 July, citing extended flight durations due to Middle East airspace closures and the implementation of enhanced pre-flight safety checks.

The Tata Group-owned airline confirmed the changes in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, explaining that the measures were designed to reinforce its operations following a recent aviation tragedy.

”The objective is to restore schedule stability and minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers,” the airline stated.

Route suspension follows deadly Air India AI171 crash

The announcement comes in the wake of the fatal crash of Air India flight AI171, which was bound for London’s Gatwick Airport and crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The disaster claimed the lives of all but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board, along with approximately 30 people on the ground.

In response, the carrier announced on Wednesday it would reduce international widebody operations by 15% over the coming weeks to ensure greater operational resilience.

Flights suspended on three international routes

Air India will suspend flights on three specific routes until 15 July: Delhi–Nairobi, Amritsar–London (Gatwick), and Goa (Mopa)–London (Gatwick). Passengers booked on these flights are being contacted for alternative arrangements, including rebooking on other flights, complimentary rescheduling, or full refunds.

Reduced flights on North America routes

Five major North American connections will operate fewer weekly services:

• Delhi–Toronto: reduced from 13 to 7 flights per week

• Delhi–Vancouver: 5 flights instead of 7

• Delhi–San Francisco: 7 flights down from 10

• Delhi–Chicago: trimmed from 7 to 3 flights

• Delhi–Washington: 3 flights instead of 5

Adjustments to European services

Eight European routes have also seen adjustments:

• Delhi–London Heathrow: 22 flights instead of 24

• Bengaluru–London Heathrow: 6 flights down from 7

• Amritsar/Delhi–Birmingham: 2 flights reduced from 3

• Delhi–Paris: 12 flights instead of 14

• Delhi–Milan: scaled back to 4 from 7

• Delhi–Copenhagen: 3 flights instead of 5

• Delhi–Vienna: trimmed to 3 from 4

• Delhi–Amsterdam: reduced to 5 flights per week

Australia and far east also affected

Air India said Delhi–Melbourne and Delhi–Sydney flights will operate five times weekly instead of seven. In the Far East, Delhi–Tokyo Haneda flights have been reduced to six per week, while Delhi–Seoul Incheon will operate three times weekly from 21 June to 5 July, increasing to four from 6 July to 15 July.

The airline emphasised that these cuts are temporary and form part of an effort to ensure passenger safety and operational consistency during a period of heightened scrutiny and logistical challenge.

