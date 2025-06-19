Prophet Abel Boma has shared what the Lord revealed to him about Judy Austin and her husband, Yul Edochie, following the backlash they received

The couple has been constantly trolled mercilessly for their decision to marry and show lovey-dovey videos online

Fans also reacted after watching the video, they shared their take about what the prophet said in the recording

Fans of May Edochie and supporters of actress have reacted to the prophecy shared by Prophet Abel Boma regarding Judy, Yul Edochie’s second wife.

In the viral video, the prophet, who recently shared a prophecy about crossdresser James Brown, stated that God was warning those who have been criticizing the actress.

Prophet's prophecy about Judy Austin trends. Photo credit@yuledochie/@prophecyabelboma

Source: Instagram

According to him, God revealed that there is a lot of hypocrisy surrounding the moviemaker. He warned that people should focus on their own problems and leave Judy to face hers.

The prophet further emphasized that the judgment of critics does not matter to God, as it is the Lord who decides who to bless and who to condemn. He urged Judy's critics to focus on their own issues instead of continuing to attack her.

Slamming some of her critics, the prophet mentioned that many of them were worse than the woman who recently welcomed a daughter.

May Nation and others react to the video

In the comments section of the video, May Nation, a dedicated fan of Yul Edochie's first wife, slammed the prophet, accusing him of lying in his statements.

Yul Edochie trends over prophecy about his wife. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The fan advised the clergy to stop spreading falsehoods and be more truthful in his pronouncements. Several others also questioned the prophet, asking which Lord had sent him to speak to Judy Austin and why the actress and her marriage were such a significant concern when people are being killed around the world.

Recall that Yul and Judy have faced ridicule for their public displays of love, which have included posting loved-up moments, singing, and dancing together, further taunting their critics.

See the video here:

What fans said about Boma's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video as seen below:

@hog_wigs shared:

"Which Lord told you this? The Lord don suffer for una hand."

@michaelslynda wrote:

"This is not prophesy, you just decided to lend your voice on her behalf."

@nkechifiedjesus stated:

"I'm beginning to doubt you sir The Lord is saying? Pastor be healed abeg."

@henryumeadi reacted:

"Na wa sha. Una don belittle God well well. So God get time for this? In the midst of all the sufferings in the world? War and killings? Na Yul matter?All the millions of pastors and prophets in the world God must be busy every second talking to all of u."

@ritaonyinyeobinna said:

"Which one be the Lord say. Everyone is saying the Lord say. Abegii."

@queenmaynation commented:

"Normalize telling people your personal opinions instead of lying on God. God gives no hoot about these adulterous duo."

Yul Edochie speaks about wealth

Legit.ng had reported that Yul Edochie had aired his view about the best way for youths to live a meaningful life.

In a post on his social media, he shared the danger of following after material things such as cars, phones which will spoil and finish.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng