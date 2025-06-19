Khushboo Kanwar, a 20-year-old lady, was set to join her husband, Vipul Singh Rajpurohit, in London; however, she lost her life in the Air India flight AI-171's tragic crash

Her beloved father had happily seen her off to the airport, unbeknownst to him that it would be their last time together

A photo of the deceased with her father, reportedly their last together, has gone viral and elicited emotional reactions

Social media users have mourned the demise of 20-year-old Khushboo Kanwar, who was one of the victims of the ill-fated Air India aeroplane crash.

A London-based Facebook user, Imelda Inte Garland, shared a picture of Khushboo and her father, tagging it their last photo together.

According to the netizen, Khushboo took the flight to join her husband in London, only to meet her tragic end shortly after takeoff as the aeroplane crashed into a medical college near Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12.

Imelda lamented that what was supposed to be a new beginning for the young bride became a tragedy and left her family and loved ones in tears. Her post in part read:

"...What was meant to be a new beginning turned into an unimaginable tragedy for Khushboo Kanwar of Araba Dudawata village in Rajasthan’s Balotra district. Khushboo, who had recently married and was travelling to London to join her husband for the first time, was among the victims of the Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"Khushboo, the daughter of Madan Singh Rajpurohit from Araba Dudawata village, was married to Vipul Singh Rajpurohit from Kharabaira Purohit in Luni on January 18."

Khushboo Kanwar's last photo with her dad before her demise. Photo Credit: Bollywoodshaadis

According to Bollywoodshaadis, Khushboo's dad had seen her off to the airport and had also written a WhatsApp story where he expressed his happiness that his daughter was heading to London.

His purported WhatsApp status read:

"Aashirwadh Khushboo beta. Going to London."

In the alleged last photo of father and daughter taken at the airport, the lady rocked a white printed shirt, brown jeans and was carrying a bag and a phone, while her delighted father had his arm around her.

Khushboo, who hails from Rajasthan's Araba Dudawata village in Balotra district, India, reportedly got married to her heartthrob Vipul Singh Rajpurohit on January 18, 2025.

People mourned the lady's demise

Elnora Alafriz Dulay said:

"May God grant eternal rest to all of the victims and let perpetual light shine upon them. May they all rest in peace!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼condolences to their families!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼"

Jacob Bartho said:

"May their souls rest in perfect peace in Jesus Name."

Eduardo Caseno said:

"It’s unimaginable tragic accident happened between the newlywed preparing to go to London before the plane crash. That’s their lives meant to be is death awaits them without expecting the accident before comes. So to you both may you rest in peace from the hands of our almighty father in heaven. Amen!!!"

Zoreen Hafeez said:

"My deepest condolences to the entire families such a beautiful soul rest in eternal peace angel 🙏🙏🥲."

Sikandera Mir said:

"So sad for all who loved her and her parents. 🙏"

Christobel Bastiansz said:

"Very sorrow full to hear of this tragic incident tears of sorrow may their souls rest in heavenly peace Amen."

Vasantha Gopal said:

"Very sad. May God give courage to her parents and also her husband who was anxiously waiting to receive his wife. Om shanti. Rip."

Mon Bdr Ghalley said:

"Heavy penalty is required to impose for those failures who failed to provide prompt air services although lost lives are impossible to recover back."

Last selfie of Air India crash victims

