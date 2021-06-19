A political dispute in the Ekiti state chapter of the APC has culminated in the party imposing strong disciplinary actions on two members

The chapter justified the action taken against the members on the grounds that they were disobedient to the party's orders

The suspended party members have not yet reacted to their suspension which was approved by a spokesperson for the party

Oye, Ekiti state - Two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state have been suspended for allegedly having affiliations with the South West Agenda for 2023, a political group that is advocating for the presidential aspiration of a former governor of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to This Day, the affected members, Kayode Adetifa and Jide Oso, were APC members in Ward 9, Owaye Quarters, in Ayede Ekiti in the Oye Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Bola Tinubu has not officially announced his presidential ambition. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The suspension was contained in two separate letters

The suspension letters handed to the party members accused them of working against the unity of the party in the state.

The letters read in part:

“We noted from your activities in the party in the recent past that you have been working against the unity of the party even to the extent of creating a parallel ward that you named “SWAGA” within the ward.

“You sent in confirmation of your action through Mr Jide Oso, a former ward chairman on 16th May 2021 to the ward that you have created another venue for this purpose.''

The party's spokesperson, Ade Ajayi, justified the suspension

A spokesperson for the party, Ade Ajayi, said disciplinary action was taken against the members because they were defying the party’s orders and dividing the party through their actions, The Sun reported.

He dismissed claims that the suspension was connected to their affiliations with SWAGA.

Meanwhile, a former minister of works, Dayo Adeyeye, has argued that the fact that the southwest zone has produced the president in the past won’t stop it from clinching the presidential ticket if the APC zoned the 2023 ticket to the south.

PM News reported that Adeyeye made the statement in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, June 15, during the official launching of the South West Agenda (SWAGA) 2023.

The ex-minister argued that Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the right man to succeed President Buhari.

