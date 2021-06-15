The Southwest Agenda for 2023, a political platform advocating for the presidential aspiration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been launched in Ekiti state

Dayo Adeyeye, the chairman of the agenda, explained why Nigerians should back Tinubu for the presidency

The APC has not yet decided which zone of the country it would zone its 2023 presidential ticket but chieftains of the party have been asking for the ticket to be zoned to the southern part of Nigeria

Ekiti state - A former minister of works, Dayo Adeyeye, has argued that the fact that the southwest zone has produced the president in the past won’t stop it from clinching the presidential ticket if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoned the 2023 ticket to the south.

PM News reported that Adeyeye made the statement in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, June 15, during the official launching of the South West Agenda (SWAGA) 2023, a political platform rooting for the presidential aspiration of the former Lagos governor.

Adeyeye says Tinubu is the best man for the job

The ex-minister argued that Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the right man to succeed President Buhari.

He said:

“You could all remember that the late President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was from Katsina State and when the ticket went back to the North in 2007, they picked President Muhammadu Buhari from Katsina. They didn’t say his state had produced President before.''

The APC chieftain stated that Tinubu has the required qualities to lead Nigeria because he believes in uniting the country.

The Nation reported that Adeyeye in May 2021, had promised that the SWAGA will become a Nigerian agenda.

He had also stated that there is justification for presidential zoning to the south to foster equity, fairness, justice, and a sense of belonging.

Tinubu's campaign posters emerge

Meanwhile, posters of the national leader of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have flooded parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The posters were placed strategically on major roads in the nation's capital on a day after Nigeria celebrated its Democracy Day anniversary on Saturday, June 12.

The posters which carry Tinubu's bold picture and name surfaced were seen by a Legit.ng reporter on traffic kiosks, bus stops, and other public places in the nation's capital.

