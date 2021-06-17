Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South senatorial district in the National Assembly has been declared the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra.

Ubah was on Thursday, June 17, cleared by the YPP national leadership in Abuja, Punch reports.

The federal lawmaker dismissed claims that the unrest in the south-east will negatively affect the smooth conduct of the election, boasting that the party will eventually emerge victorious

He also denied reports that his party was behind the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Source: Legit.ng