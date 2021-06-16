In the opinion of Ghali Na’abba, one of Nigeria's biggest problems is political victimisation from governors

The former speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 15, alleged that some persons who speak truth to power risk serious attacks

Na’abba said the way forward is to come up with an alternative to the current political parties, especially APC and PDP

A former speaker of the House Representatives, Ghali Na’abba, has disclosed that in no time Nigerians will get a better alternative to the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Na’abba lamented that some governors have hijacked the political parties that brought them to power such that anybody who dares to criticise them in their states will be victimised, Premium Times reports.

The prominent northerner revealed that this is why he has refused to join any political party at the moment, BBC Hausa also reported.

He stated:

“I decided not to join any political party in Nigeria at the moment because of how governors have hijacked the whole party structure in their various states thereby making it difficult for any aspiring politician who does not share the same ideology with them to succeed.”

Na'abba who still nurses the ambition of becoming a senator in Nigeria, opened up that he once contested for a senatorial seat, but willingly withdrew upon sensing that the entire process was going to be compromised.

However, he said very soon he and other persons who share similar political ideologies will give fellow citizens a new and more rewarding alternative to other parties.

His words:

“We will soon give Nigerians an alternative and when the time comes, you shall hear from us."

President Buhari Finally Speaks on Zoning in APC Ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, amid the clamour for the 2023 presidential ticket to be zoned to the south, President Muhammadu Buhari had said the decision lies with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the president, no one for instance sitting in the comfort of their homes in Lagos would arrange what zone would get the party's ticket.

Speaking further, Buhari explained that the APC caretaker committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state was working to reposition the party so that members are involved in the decision-making process.

