A Nigerian driver with one arm, Babatunde Ayanniyi, has disclosed that he was involved in an accident that got him disabled.

In an interview with , he said people are always shocked when they realise that he is a driver with one arm.

Babatunde Ayanniyi was involved in an accident on his way to Ibadan. Photo credit: BBC News Yoruba

The driver said he was involved in a car accident that occurred in Katsina while he was travelling to Ibadan.

In his words:

"I was going to Ibadan from Katsina when I had an accident. My arm started decaying and I was told that they had to amputate it. I signed the documents and the surgery went well."

Ayanniyi said friends and family were supporting him financially when he stopped working.

There was nothing else to do

According to him, he continued as a driver because there was nothing else he could do to make a living, adding that it hasn't been easy for him but God has been faithful.

"There was nothing else I could do aside this driving job, so I had to go back to it. I was really happy the first time I made money from it after getting back to work."

His passengers speak

One of Ayanniyi's passengers said she didn't notice that the driver was physically challenged the first time she boarded his bus until he took the wheel.

In her words:

"I said oh God is it a physically challenged man that will drive me from Ibadan to Ilorin? I was so shocked. I didn't expect it. I was glad that he drove well. Even some drivers with two arms cannot drive better than him."

Another passenger said he was surprised that a physically challenged man was driving a manual car but someone assured him that Ayanniyi was capable of taking the wheel.

He said:

"I was happy that despite his situation, he still continues with his work."

The driver advised physically challenged people to not end up as beggars because of their situation, adding that they should draw close to God and be useful to themselves.

Physically challenged man abandons crutches to dance

In other news, a middle-aged amputee has been captured in a video dancing to express gratitude for his life despite his condition.

The physically challenged man was filmed in crutches at an event where the Ghanaian artiste, Kofi Kinaata was performing his smash hit, Susuka.

The heart-warming lyrics of the song, which appear to speak to the man's situations, evoked his sense of gratitude as he stormed the dance floor to display his dance moves.

