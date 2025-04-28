A Nigerian lady said she was travelling, but unfortunately, she forgot her power bank at home when she was leaving the house

She called her mother, pleading with her to package the power bank and send it to her at the park, and the woman agreed

However, when the power bank arrived, the lady untapped the package and saw something else included in it

A Nigerian lady who was travelling lamented that she forgot her power bank at home.

In a TikTok video, the lady said she had to call her mother, telling her to send the power bank to her.

The lady's mother had wrapped the power bank alongside a loaf of bread and sent it to her daughter. Photo credit: TikTok/@maisak_essentials.

According to Maisak Essential, she had told her mother to send the power bank to a park where she would receive it.

When the power bank arrived, Maisak saw that there was something else her mother had included in the package.

She untapped the package and saw a loaf of bread, which she brought out and showed her followers on TikTok.

The lady unwrapped the package and saw a loaf of bread. Photo credit: TikTok/@maisak_essentials.

She tagged the video:

"I forgot my powerbank at home so I asked my mom to help me send it through the parks."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to package Nigerian woman sent to her daughter

@realdautaofawanrieta said:

"Your mom fit tie relationship oo."

@Mercy Johnson said:

"Omo why mother dey like this. God bless all good mothers out there."

@basilokechukwu said:

"Why stressed the poor woman for this kind power bank?"

@Odunayo said:

"You for no do POV. You supposed say guys come let’s unbox my forgotten power bank which my my mom sent for me."

@StarIka said:

"You for prank her say you no see power bank. Na only bread you saw, you should see her reaction."

@flourishhairvibes said:

"When my mum wanted to send my laptop she put garri inside the bag and rapped it with her Ankara scarf."

@Chris said:

"This packaging no to much for power bank way do swell up?"

@Fausti-Miranda said:

"Me I know my mom wouldn't send just the power bank to me."

@Rae said:

"Mothers will always be mothers."

@Queen Bammy said:

"She get sense o. She no wan send only powerbank. I love her."

@Da Niel said:

"My mama go send me raw food stuff , she go still cook soup package am inside say make I chop that one first beorrr I cook."

@BOOOBAKAR said:

"I first thing say na inside bread she put the power bank naa."

@samianostitches said:

"I remember back when my mum sent me to bank to deposit money for her na so my mama pack money inside food flask for me to take to the bank."

