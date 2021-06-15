Big Brother Naija 2017 edition star, Tboss, has taken to social media to pay a tribute to her father on his posthumous 68th birthday

The reality star and mother of one described her father as a very principled man as she admitted to having a rocky relationship with him

Tboss lost her father, Vincent Idowu, on September 20, 2019 and had taken to social media to publicly apologize to him

On June 13, Tokunbo Idowu who is popularly known as Tboss took to her Instagram page to pen down a raw and heartfelt note in honour of her late dad, Vincent Idowu.

In a lengthy post in honour of his posthumous 68th birthday, the biracial mother of one opened up about her strained relationship with her father and how much he meant to her regardless of their challenges.

The reality star celebrated her father in a new post. Photo credit: Tboss Idowu

Source: Instagram

Tboss who described him as a principled man stated that he was hard worker who didn't mind getting his hands dirty. She also stated that he sacrificed a lot to take care of their education.

Read part of her post below:

"Today was my Father’s Birthday. He would have been 68. I woke up grouchy and all emotional and stuff. He was a very difficult man or maybe he wasn’t - maybe We didn’t really take the time to get to actually know each other. But one thing I can categorically say was that My father was an extremely principled man. It annoyed everybody. He wouldn’t take no bribes or ever look the other way. He was such a hard worker and had no trouble getting his hands dirty just to get the job done properly. He never compromised with education- he would pay our fees in the best schools over buying anything for himself- EVERRR. I really wanna say he was the Best father but I would be lying and there’s really no point in that. Regardless, He was my father and he tried his best. I think his best could have been better."

See post below:

His death

In September 2019, Vincent Idowu passed away. Tboss took to social media to say her goodbyes to her father. The reality star's father was an engineer.

The reality star took to her Instagram page to say her goodbyes to him while expressing some regrets.

According to her, she and her father wasted so much time being angry at each other. She noted that they did not know what exactly they were fighting about.

Strained relationships

Recall, the two were not on good terms and his marriage to another woman confirmed it. He got married to a younger wife in Edo state and when the news surfaced on the internet, it garnered a lot of reactions from people.

Many criticised him for marrying a woman young enough to be his daughter. He in turn responded that he would like to forget his family. According to him, if Tboss or any of her siblings ever get married, it would be without his blessings. These comments had Tboss shading him.

Regrets

Shortly after his death, Tboss to social media to pen down a very emotional tribute to her late father.

TBoss whose shaky relationship with her father was no news to the public, appears to have some regrets about not being there for him and fixing things before he left the world.

In an emotional post on Instagram, she spoke about how much she missed him and all the things she could have changed.

Source: Legit