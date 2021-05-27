- A middle-aged amputee has been captured in a video dancing to express gratitude for his life despite being physically challenged

- In the video online, the man dances as the Ghanaian artiste, Kofi Kinaata, performs his hit banger Susuka at an event

- The goosebumps-raising clip has evoked emotions and garnered tons of comments online

A middle-aged amputee has been captured in a video dancing to express gratitude for his life despite his condition.

The physically challenged man was filmed in crutches at an event where the Ghanaian artiste, Kofi Kinaata was performing his smash hit, Susuka.

The heart-warming lyrics of the song, which appear to speak to the man's situations, evoked his sense of gratitude as he stormed the dance floor to display his dance moves.

Physically challenged man boldly abandons crutches to dance as Kofi Kinaata performs Susuka. Image: @crabbimedia

Source: UGC

Despite the difficulty in dancing without the crutches, the man confidently abandoned it and joined Kofi Kinaata on the dance floor with his hands in the air to note that he was thankful.

The clip inspired social media users

The video has inspired many on social media and earned positive remarks from them.

An Instagram user with the handle @iampeekay05 said:

"My heart goes all out for him."

