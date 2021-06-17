Oniduro Mi singer Yinka Alaseyori has finally reacted to the criticism of her senior colleague Tope Alabi

Tope had said that the holy spirit told her to keep quiet while singing the song during a worship moment

Nigerians including some top music artiste have dragged Tope and accused her of being jealous and proud

Oniduro Mi singer Yinka Alaseyori has got Nigerians hailing and showing her love on social media.

Days after popular gospel artiste Tope Alabi criticised her song, the young singer finally addressed the issue at an event recently.

Yinka Alaseyori says Nigerians have been blessed by Tope Alabi's ministrations. Photos: @tope_alabi, @adeyinkaalaseyori

Oniduro Mi speaks glowingly about Tope Alabi

While ministering at an event, Alaseyori was heard speaking highly of her senior colleague.

According to her, Tope Alabi is her mother and that of many. She also noted that people have been blessed by her ministration.

She said:

"Let Jesus take the wheel. Mummy Tope Alabi is our mother. She is a mother to me and so many and by virtue we have been blessed by her ministration. Let Jesus be at the centre of it all."

Watch her speak below:

Mixed reactions

Alaseyori's approach to the issue got many singing her praise on social media

a.n.n.i.e.s_e.m.p.i.r.e:

"See someone that has sense meanwhile some people are busy taking panadol on top another person’s headache. God bless you sis."

director_oej:

"She gat a good heart.. she is d mature one."

iamahmedlawal:

"Bird is no crying like bird again o. Younger in age, older in sense."

lolade_mrsmoney:

"Omo daada."

mamame_nani:

"I love this lady too much."

Meanwhile, other people said she didn't have to talk about it anymore.

pbellebeautyng:

"We don forget ooo! U wan trend again."

caramel_cheekah:

"Rest jor after dem done drag her for 3 days."

anita_chimany:

"I still don’t see any reason why she should talk about the issue again here."

patrashakes90:

"Abegy! As if she no enjoy the publicity."

Actor Seun Jimoh speaks on the Tope Alabi and Alaseyori issue

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jimoh berated Yoruba celebrities joining others to drag Tope Alabi.

According to him, a number of them appeared to have a cool relationship with the singer before now.

Jimoh stated that even though he did not agree with Alabi’s actions, he also did not support other Yoruba celebs joining the debate and throwing shade the singer’s way.

Jimoh said Yoruba stars did not have to comment on the issue because the gospel singer had been a friend of the industry for years.

