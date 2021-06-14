Popular Nollywood actor, Seun Sean Jimoh, has reacted to the trending drama between popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi and her upcoming colleague, Yinka Alaseyori

Tope Alabi had openly criticised Yinka’s music with claims that the Holy Spirit told her the lyrics were wrong

Many Nigerians attacked Alabi for her actions, including some celebrities in the Yoruba film industry

Seun Sean Jimoh lambasted these sets of Yoruba celebrities who decided to take sides in the issue because according to him, they were all cool with Alabi

Nigerian movie star, Seun Sean Jimoh, has taken to his Instagram page to react to the trending drama between gospel musicians, Tope Alabi and Yinka Alaseyori.

A video recently made the rounds where celebrated gospel star, Tope Alabi, openly criticised her upcoming colleague, Yinka Alaseyori over one of her songs, Oniduro Mi.

According to Alabi, that was a wrong way to describe God because He was so much more than a guarantor.

Actor Seun Seun Jimoh has slammed his Yoruba colleagues for taking sides in the Tope Alabi, Yinka Alaseyori issue. Photos: @tope_alabi_, @seunseanjimoh, @adeyinkaalaseyori

Source: Instagram

The video seemed to leave a sour taste in so many people’s mouths as they dragged Tope Alabi on social media with so much zeal.

Nollywood actor, Seun Sean Jimoh, however, had an issue with celebrities in the Yoruba movie industry who were also joining others to drag Tope Alabi.

According to him, a number of them appeared to have a cool relationship with the singer before now. Jimoh said that even though he did not agree with Alabi’s actions, he also did not support other Yoruba celebs joining the debate and throwing shade the singer’s way.

Jimoh said that Tope Alabi made a mistake that every human has been known to do. He said these Yoruba stars did not have to comment on the issue because the gospel singer had been a friend of the industry for years.

The actor claimed his colleagues taking sides was a cruel action and it would have been better they called her to correct her.

See the video below:

Interestingly, a number of Nigerians seemed to agree with the actor. Read some of the comments below:

_Ololade:

"Exactly , all of them posting videos and chasing clouts, nobody said what Tope Alabi did was right but I mean , you guys can do better abeg."

Kunballi_:

"Exactly my thoughts o. I know Tope Alabi messed up but have they been waiting for her downfall?"

Omolara_fag:

"I disagreed with u , is not about Yoruba celebs ! Is all about the whole world tope is use to that B/S that’s why pple are upset with her, and God want to teach her a lesson that I am d lord , May God not shame us period! is a big lesson to everybody."

I_am_olorioni:

"Yes ooo even two or three weeks ago in one of your colleagues wedding, dey were all surrounding her,now mocking her,how will you now face her when the matter is resolved."

Waliu.fagbemi:

"Thanks for sharing this bro, I've been cringing all morning seeing them sharing videos and taking sides."

Interesting.

Gospel artistes, pastors, celebrities show support for Yinka Alaseyori

Following Tope Alabi's open criticism of Adeyinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduro, many respected gospel singers rallied their support for the fast-rising star by sharing videos of them singing and dancing to the song on their social media handles.

They also accompanied their videos with lengthy captions showing their support and praising Alaseyori's creativity on the song which came to the fore during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

On her verified Instagram handle, popular gospel singer Sola Allyson analysed the impact the song had in her life the very first time she heard it from veteran gospel singer, Bola Aare, years back.

Source: Legit