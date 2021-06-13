Popular gospel artiste and evangelist Tope Alabi has come under heavy fire from Nigerians on social media following her criticism of a song

Alabi had criticized the term another gospel artiste had used in hailing God in a song stressing that Holy Spirit didn't approve of it

Nigerians faulted the singer for not handling the situation well with many arguing that it could have best been relayed to the song writer in private

Gospel artiste Tope Alabi has received massive backlash from Nigerians on social media in the wake of her criticism of a song by another gospel artiste.

Tope, according to LindaIkejiblog, had faulted the descriptive term 'Oniduro' another gospel singer identified as Adeyinka Alaseyori had used in praising God in of her songs.

Nigerians drag Tope Alabi for criticizing song 'Oniduro Mi' Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Lindaikejiblog

The popular gospel singer who made the criticism in the we hours of June 12 at a vigil where she ministered stated that the Holy Spirit didn't approve of the term.

Tori reported that Alabi went on to reveal how the Holy Spirit cautioned her when she tried to use the term.

Nigerians slam her poor handling of the situation

The video of the moment she made the criticism, as shared by Lindaikejiblog on Instagram didn't got down well with most Nigerians.

Many thought she could have corrected the artiste in private, others said Alabi acted arrogantly.

@iamchibugoo stated:

"If “holy spirit “ isn’t in approval of her using the term, who told her the other person didn’t get clearance from the Holy Spirit too? People just do too much fighting for a God they have no idea how He relates with His own."

@akin_fii wrote:

"I even hate that people are saying she should have corrected her privately. There was nothing to correct! There’s nothing wrong with saying God is your pillar or guarantor! Which are the two ways “oniduro” can be interpreted in English!

"She said the Holy Spirit spoke to her when she was about to sing the song, she should check well, it’s her village idol. This is someone who used to use the name of a mere pastor in her song! Gosh, this is upsetting."

@itzflamez04 commented:

"The Holy Spirit is no author of confusion. Most people who claim they heard from the Holy Spirit are merely echoing the thoughts from the triggers of their conscience."

