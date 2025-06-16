Obafemi Martins owns a garage of luxury cars worth over ₦1 billion, including Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and more

The retired footballer continues to acquire supercars, showcasing his enduring love for sleek automobiles

His garage reflects wealth and a consistent pursuit of greatness even beyond his playing days

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins is in a league of his own when it comes to luxury and flamboyance.

Fondly called Obagoal for his sharp goal-scoring abilities, Martins has proven that his taste for excellence does not end on the pitch.

Obafemi Martins is regarded as one of Nigeria's richest footballers after a successful playing career. Photo by Ben Radford

Source: Getty Images

It spills into his garage, which is filled with luxury supercars worth over ₦1 billion.

From football to a billion naira garage

Martins began his professional football journey in Europe with Italian giants Inter Milan, quickly gaining attention for his blistering pace and powerful shots.

He went on to play for top clubs like Newcastle United and Birmingham City in England, Levante in Spain, and made a notable impact in the United States with Seattle Sounders.

Obafemi Martins in action for Nigeria at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations game versus Ghana. Photo by Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

His career also saw lucrative spells in China with Shanghai Shenhua and Wuhan Zall, making him one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers of his era.

Obafemi Martins has an estimated net worth of $35 million (about ₦13.4 billion), and has turned part of his wealth into an awe-inspiring garage of luxury cars. This is a reflection of his love for fast supercars and exotic designs.

Cars in Obafemi Martins’ garage

Martins’ car collection is a symbol of taste, class, and unmatched wealth.

Here are some of the standout machines in his fleet as listed by Carmart.ng.

1. Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren (₦368 million): A rare piece of automotive history, this supercar delivers high performance and aggressive elegance.

2. Lamborghini Aventador (₦162 million): Known for its sleek design and powerful V12 engine, this car is all about speed and prestige.

3. Mercedes-Benz G-Class (₦113 million): A rugged luxury SUV that blends off-road capabilities with street appeal.

4. Ferrari Spider (₦110 million): The Ferrari Spider adds flair and finesse to Martins’ collection, standing out with its convertible style and top-tier performance.

5. Bentley Bentayga (₦114 million each): Martins owns not one, but two of these luxurious SUV.

With a 6.0-litre W-12 engine delivering 600 horsepower, the Bentayga can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, despite weighing over 5,600 pounds.

Still buying, still balling

Even in retirement, Martins continues to expand his collection.

He purchased his first Bentley Bentayga (a 2017 model) for around ₦88 million.

However, recent footage from his social media shows not one, but two Bentaygas sitting elegantly in his garage, signalling his ongoing affection for premium rides.

Martins shows of his luxury mansion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in 2018, Martins, reportedly worth around $25 million, gave fans a glimpse into the rewards of his successful football journey by unveiling his new mansion in Lagos.

The mansion, located in a highbrow area of the city, boasts modern architecture, plush interiors, and a serene environment worthy of a football legend.

The mansion, located in a highbrow area of the city, boasts modern architecture, plush interiors, and a serene environment worthy of a football legend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng