Yasmin Vora who was in the Indian airplane that crashed and killed 241 spoke to husband before plane crash.

The husband released her last words:

Victim’s Last Words to Family Before Plane Crash that Killed 241 Released by Husband

Source: Getty Images

"Just before take-off, Yasmin called me expressing anxiety about the non-functioning AC and a strange feeling. I reassured her that it would start," said Yasin, the husband of Yasmin Vora, 51, who perished in the AI-171 crash.

Her nephew Pervez Vora, 30, and his daughter Zuveriya, 4, were also among those killed.

"Yasmin, originally scheduled to fly on June 9, extended her ticket to 12th to travel with Pervez and Zuveriya," Yasin said.

He dropped her off at the airport. As he drove about 50km from Ahmedabad, he got a call that the flight had crashed.

Source: Legit.ng