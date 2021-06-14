The Christian Association of Nigeria has revealed that the country is going through a terrible period

Specifically, the Christian body declared that Nigerians are plunged with hunger, poverty, frustration and despondency

Going further the body claimed that June 12 as Democracy Day makes no meaning to the Nigerian populace

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In what will divide opinions, the Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory(Northern CAN), has made a huge revelation about the country.

According to the religious body, the current state of the Nation has plunged the vast majority of the people into hunger, poverty, frustration and despondency, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

Northern CAN says the current state of the nation has plunged the vast majority of the people into hunger. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The body also said that with the grim situation of things in the country, celebrating June 12 as Democracy Day makes no meaning to the people, Leadership Newspaper added.

The statement reads in part:

"The security situation in the country today has worsened with bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram insurgents unleashing mayhem on Nigerians, killing innocent people and sacking communities

“On a daily basis across the country, communities are being raided people are being killed or abducted by rampaging bandits and other criminal elements.

The security situation has crippled the economy as traveling on the highways across the country has become a nightmare to Nigerians."

Obasanjo reveals that elders are not happy with the situation of the country

In another report, Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has said that elder statesmen under the aegis of the Committee for the Goodness of Nigeria (CGN) have notified President Muhammadu Buhari of their recent meeting in Abuja on the insecurity in the country.

The ex-president said members of the CGN agreed in principle to formally present their resolutions to President Buhari before any public disclosure.

Legit.ng gathered that Obasanjo offered an insight into what was discussed at their Thursday, June 10, meeting, which according to him, bothered on issues of security, economy, welfare, well-being, unity and progress of Nigeria.

Buhari reveals why insecurity increased nationwide under his watch

Also, as part of his Democracy Day speech, President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, June 12, explained why insecurity is rampant throughout Nigeria.

President Buhari stated that back in 2015 Nigerians voted him into office with the hope and strong confidence that he will put an end to terrorism, banditry, and violent crimes.

The president said he worked based on such trust and dealt with armed criminals and insurgents in the northeast who fled the region because of the heat from the military. Buhari pointed to the fact that an unforeseen result of that at the time is the spread of the criminals further into other parts of the country.

I'm ready to die for Nigeria - Buhari

Meanwhile, President Buhari had vowed to defend the corporate existence of Nigeria as a single entity and also to bequeath a free and fair election in 2023.

He said:

“The day I joined the Nigerian Army I was prepared to lay down my life for Nigeria. As your president, I remain ever committed to upholding and defending Nigeria’s Corporate existence."

The president said that Nigeria's democracy would always be going through improvement processes in the desire to reach the goal of a mature democracy, a strong, evolved and integrated nation-state to be reckoned with globally.

Source: Legit