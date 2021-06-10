- Boko Haram has been largely successful in Nigeria because of youth unemployment and the country's general poverty according to President Buhari

- The Nigerian president believes his government has done its best in fighting the dreaded terrorist group

- Going further, President Buhari said the majority of the terrorists are citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As Boko Haram continues to wreak havoc in the northeast part of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the reason the terrorist group is so strong in the country.

According to the Nigerian president, the insurgency is largely fuelled by youth unemployment and poverty.

According to Punch Newspaper, Buhari said this in an interview with Arise TV aired on Thursday, June 10.

The Nigerian leader said he believes his government has done a lot to fight the terrorists but the problem in the “northeast is very difficult.”

The Boko Haram insurgency in Northern Nigeria is largely fuelled by youth unemployment and poverty, Buhari says. Photo: Femi Adesina

He said he believes the majority of the Boko Haram members are Nigerians after being told so by the Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum.

Bandits want peace

In another report, popular Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, declared that bandits terrorising some states across the country are tired and want peace.

The Kaduna-based Islamic scholar said bandits were ready to lay down their arms if they get a genuine partnership from the government.

Legit.ng gathered Gumi noted that bandits said they were pushed into banditry by circumstances, adding that he had met with about 80% of the bandits.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Border closure didn’t stop free flow of arms

Meanwhile, Buhari admitted that despite his administration's closure of land borders, arms and ammunition continued flowing illegally.

He attributed the problem to the situation in Libya, saying that once the country remains unstable, illegal arms and ammunition would continue to flow in the Sahel region of Africa.

The Nigerian leader in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known on Thursday, March 17, in Aso Villa, Abuja.

Source: Legit