President Buhari has disclosed that most of the bandits terrorising parts of Nigeria were those chased from the northeast by Nigerian troops

The president made this revelation during his Democracy Day speech on Saturday, June 12, in Abuja

Buhari added that he came into power because Nigerians believe that his administration will overcome insurgency

Abuja - As part of his Democracy Day speech, President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, June 12, explained why insecurity is rampant throughout Nigeria.

President Buhari stated that back in 2015 Nigerians voted him into office with the hope and strong confidence that he will put an end to terrorism, banditry, and violent crimes.

The president said he worked based on such trust and dealt with armed criminals and insurgents in the northeast who fled the region because of the heat from the military.

Buhari pointed to the fact that an unforeseen result of that at the time is the spread of the criminals further into other parts of the country.

His words:

“When you elected me as your President in 2015, you did so knowing that I will put an end to the growing insecurity, especially the insurgency in the North East, but the unintended consequences of our scattering them in the North East pushed them further in-country which is what we are now facing and dealing with.”

Assuring citizens that his government will subdue the challenges and obstacles, Buhari noted that "some Nigerian criminals are taking undue advantage of a difficult situation."

The Nigerian leader asserted that such evil-minded fellows are making huge profits from insurgency with the erroneous notion that "adherence to the democratic norms handicaps this Administration from frontally and decisively tackling them."

I'm ready to die for Nigeria - Buhari

Earlier, President Buhari had vowed to defend the corporate existence of Nigeria as a single entity and also to bequeath a free and fair election in 2023.

He said:

“The day I joined the Nigerian Army I was prepared to lay down my life for Nigeria. As your president, I remain ever committed to upholding and defending Nigeria’s Corporate existence."

The president said that Nigeria's democracy would always be going through improvement processes in the desire to reach the goal of a mature democracy, a strong, evolved and integrated nation-state to be reckoned with globally.

