Security operatives are now displaying their bravado across the country as a warning to potential troublemakers

Various youth, civil society, and pressure groups have protests planned on Saturday, June 12 nationwide

Security agencies have declared that they won't allow the protests to be hijacked by criminal elements

Osogbo - Men of the Nigeria Army, Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Thursday engaged in a show of force ahead of the proposed nationwide protest by some groups in commemoration of the annulled June 12 presidential election.

The Punch reports that the procession by the security operatives was held on the streets of Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

According to the report, security men in many trucks blowing sirens were seeing moving along some major streets in Osogbo early in the morning.

The men, who were fully armed, were reportedly sighted along major roads in the state, moving in a long convoy.

Reasons for the show of force

When contacted, the spokesperson of Osun state police command and the NSCDC, Yemisi Opalola and Daniel Adigun, respectively, said the exercise was a ‘show of force’ to rein in those planning to foment trouble in the state.

The spokespersons noted that any attempt to foment trouble through the protests will be nipped in the bud.

Security on high alert nationwide

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that there is a tense atmosphere across most cities of the country in preparation for the June 12 celebrations.

According to the report, many public events billed for the day have been abruptly cancelled over fears of protests turning violent.

Some conferences holding in some cities have been reportedly shelved due to organisers’ concern for the safety of guests and participants.

Recall that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) declared Saturday, June 12 as the national day of peaceful protest.

Sunday Asefon, the association's president, made this known in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, on Tuesday, June 1.

According to the NANS president, the protest is to call on the government to act decisively towards addressing insecurity in schools and campuses.

The federal government had earlier declared Monday, June 14, as a public holiday to mark the 2021 democracy day celebration which falls on Saturday, June 12.

The disclosure was made by the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola via a statement through a Facebook post on Thursday, June 10.

Aregbesola congratulated Nigerians on the occasion and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a united and prosperous nation.

