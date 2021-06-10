Democracy Day: FG declares Monday, June 14 as public holiday

- The minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has congratulated Nigerians on the 2021 Democracy Day celebration

- Aregbesola urged citizens to pursue peace, love their neighbours, and embrace the spirit of brotherliness

- The interior minister said the federal government is making efforts to stabilise the Nigerian economy

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has declared Monday, June 14, as a public holiday to mark the 2021 democracy day celebration.

The disclosure was made by the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola via a statement through a Facebook post on Thursday, June 10.

Aregbesola wished all Nigerians a happy Democracy Day celebration. Photo: Ministry of Interior Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Aregbesola congratulated Nigerians on this occasion and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a united and prosperous nation.

He appealed to citizens to shun all forms of agitations that threaten the unity of the country.

The minister said:

"As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one United and Indivisible Entity. No development can take place in an acrimonious environment.''

The minister of interior calls for unity

Aregbesola advised Nigerians to live together in peace and prosperity, He said despite the challenges facing the country, there will surely be light at the end of the tunnel.

The interior minister assured citizens that the current administration was doing its best to secure the lives and property of Nigerians nationwide.

House of Reps move to legalise security outfits

In another news, the House of Representatives is to amend the 1999 Constitution to recognise security outfits created by states to complement the Nigeria Police Force in the effort to protect lives and property.

The bill making the proposal, which Anthony Afe from Delta State sponsored, passed second reading at the House on Wednesday, Punch reported.

The legislation is titled, ‘A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to Give Legal Backing to State Security Outfit to Complement the Nigeria Police Force.

President Buhari explains why he chose General Farouk as COAS

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has justified the appointment of Major-General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

According to The Nation, the Nigerian president told Arise TV during an interview on Thursday, June 10, that one of the reasons for selecting Yahaya ahead of other superiors was because of his experience in fighting Boko Haram in the northeast.

Source: Legit.ng