Controversial TV personality, Denrele Edun is celebrating his 40th birthday today, June 13 and he has taken to social media to announce

The media personality revealed that turning the new age does not scare or sadden him because it is a privilege to get that old

Denrele also shared the lovely surprise and celebration he got back home to from his family members

Popular Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun has clocked 40 today, June 13 and he announced to fans on social media.

The TV host revealed that he is not scared or saddedned that he has finally climbed the fourth floor because he is aware that clocking the age is a priviledge.

People have beautiful things to say about Denrele as he turns 40 Photo credit: @denrele_edun

He continued by saying that the life he has chosen for himself is not an easy one but he's glad to still be alive to become more useful, be and do better.

Excerpt from his post read:

"HAPPY 40TH BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!!! The real reason 40 doesn’t scare me or sadden me is that I AM so keenly aware of what a privilege it is to get to here. The life I have chosen is not an easy one. Infact this past year has been a B*tch but I am still thankful to be here, thankful that I get the chance to live long enough that my wisdom is beginning to become more useful, thankful that I get the opportunity to do better, to grow and learn, Unlearn and Relearn!"

Family throws surprise

Denrele kicked off his forthiet birthday celebrations with a surprise from his lovely family as soon as he arrived from Toyin Lawani's traditional wedding.

The TV host who was still in his outfit walked into the room to a rain of champagne as the people around him excitedly welcomed him.

The room was decorated with balloons, cakes and the [pleasantly surprised birthday boy also received beautiful flowers.

Watch the video below:

People celebrate Denrele Edun

Colleagues of the media personality flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and birthday wishes.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

Ucheogbodo:

"Happy birthday better person."

Official_ka3na:

"Happy birthday dear Denrele."

Lalaakindoju:

"Happy birthday Denrele! Keep shining."

Teejay_ameen:

"Happy Birthday RELE,I love and appreciate you so much."

Alexxekubo:

"Happy 40th RELE, 400 more years to go."

Delemomoduovation:

"Awww, happy 40th birthday to an incredible soul, my very dear Aburo @denrele_edun."

Iamlilianbach:

"Happy birthday dear. May your new year bring you immeasurable blessings."

Realomosexy:

"Denrele, the force, the heart, the brand. Happy 40th. Live well."

