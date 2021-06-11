Popular Nigerian media personality, Denrele, recently recounted one of his most embarrassing experiences from when he was 18

The TV personality shared how his mother walked in on him getting intimate with a lady in their sitting room

Denrele then explained how his mother made sure to embarrass him at a party as a form of punishment

Popular Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun, recently went on a trip down memory lane with fans on social media after recounting something embarrassing that happened to him at the age of 18.

The celebrated media guy revealed that his mother had walked in on him ‘getting down to it’ with a lady in their home when he was supposed to be in church.

According to Denrele, he had been dating one of the hottest girls in the area at the time and they finally planned their rendezvous for when he thought nobody would be at home.

Denrele Edun recounted the embarrassing time his mum caught him with a lady. Photos: @denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

They finally got intimate when his mother walked in and left the lady shaking in embarrassment. Denrele said he defended his lady against his mother and even questioned why she wasn’t in church.

Punishment comes months later

However, things seemed to settle because his mother did not carry out her punishment until a few months later.

Denrele said that he had organised a party in the neighbourhood with a group of friends and they were all having a good time when his mother walked in, went to the microphone and made sure to expose his ‘dirty secrets’ such as when he used to bed wet, his laziness and more.

On a final note, his mother gave him five minutes to finish up at the party and get home to wash the dirty plates.

He wrote:

“My Mum took the Microphone from the DJ & faced d crowd. Omo, She FINISHED me that night!

"She spoke about my bedwetting back in the day, my lazy antics.. In short, she OPEN my Yansh, De-REP me FINISH! I was so embarrassed.

"Her parting shot; “U hav 5 mins to finish whatever nonsense u’re doing here & come wash the dirty dishes u left at d backyard!”. ♀️”

See the post below:

Hilarious reactions

A number of people were quite amused by Denrele’s story going by their comments. Read what some of them had to say below:

Topman_tech:

“I'll enter the ground if anyone catches me lol. One will be shy na.”

Omarianah:

“I think I want to be caught .... Let's see what it feels like ”

Lonasbeauty:

“Ahhhhh see doings”

Yettyqueen1:

“Omoooooo that was embarrassing!”

Interesting.

Source: Legit