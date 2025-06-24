A man has displayed the unexpected warning card he saw in his room after checking into a Lagos hotel

The warning card spelt out the type of room the man was in, the hotel's smoking policy and the fine attached for breaking it

The man laughed at the hotel management's smoking policy, and his video elicited mixed reactions online

A man, @kaynixscrewedu, has shown his TikTok followers the warning note he found in his hotel room.

He had checked into the Lagos hotel room and was amused to see such a warning card.

"Thanks for understanding," he laughed at the hotel as he displayed their branded card on social media.

Content of Lagos hotel's warning

Through the warning card, the hotel management informed its guest that the room he checked into is a non-smoking one.

The card warned that smoking in the room would attract a fee of $250 (N387,149), which would serve as a cleaning cost.

It also said that the smoking charge would be applied to the guest's invoice. The message on the card read:

"Dear guest.

"You are currently staying in a non-smoking room.

"For smoking in this room a fee of 250 USD (N387,149) will be applied to your invoice to cover cleaning costs.

"Thank you for your understanding."

Netizens were divided over the note, with some sharing what they would have done if in his shoes. Some advised the man to disregard the consequences.

Watch his video below:

People react to hotel's strict policy

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the hotel's strict policy below:

Victoria said:

"250 USD ???? In Lagos Nigeria ???? Wahala."

AutoEngn🚗 said:

"E bami pause orin yen na."

21 said:

"Na wetin I go use do filter be that."

keshonna05 said:

"That’s the saddest things ever."

NBA🥷 said:

"Na to tear am take do filter remain."

märïøćhän said:

"How much con be the room skizooo?"

Alexis bramta said:

"You no tear the card use am do filter."

facefront2 said:

"Onna go feel say na play I pay the $200 them still use police check us out."

Oziskitchen said:

"Turn off the smoke detector ? Go inside the restroom?"

