A man, Savjibhai Timbadia, who was supposed to be on the Air India flight, counted himself lucky after hearing about the plane crash that claimed the lives of 242 people onboard and others on the ground.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by NDTV, Timbadia expressed his appreciation to the gods over his decision to postpone his trip by four days, which saved his life.

Man shares how he escaped plane crash

Timbadia said he booked the flight on June 12 and was even given a seat number.

However, he decided to postpone his departure by four days, a decision that saved his life.

Speaking to a TV news channel, he said:

“I owe my life to Swaminarayan and thank the gods for saving me.”

The man, in his late 60s, narrated how his son, who stayed in London, booked the flight for him.

He said:

“My son, who stays in London, had earlier booked this flight. A seat number was also allotted to me, but I postponed my departure by four days.”

Speaking about his son’s reaction to the crash, the man said:

“I did not realise that this decision would save my life. After the crash, my son called me up from London and told me that my good deeds in this life saved me.”

Another lady, Bhoomi Chauhan, also broke her silence after missing the plane which crashed and claimed the lives of more than 200 passengers.

The lady described her bewilderment after learning that the aeroplane had crashed on Thursday, shortly after it took off.

Chauhan was 10 minutes late when arriving at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Airport in Ahmedabad and was not allowed to board the doomed flight.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son had died just metres away.

