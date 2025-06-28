Pastor Enoch Adeboye has announced a special prayer session themed ‘Divine Intervention’ for Nigeria’s economic recovery, to hold in July 2025 at RCCG’s national headquarters in Lagos

Adeboye urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and faithful, emphasising that current economic challenges are surmountable through faith and positive action

RCCG revealed it has activated a national prayer chain through the year, with leaders encouraging citizens to connect spiritually for lasting transformation

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has announced a special prayer session for the recovery and expansion of Nigeria’s economy amid ongoing economic hardship.

The session, themed ‘Divine Intervention’, will take place during the July 2025 thanksgiving service at the church’s national headquarters in Oyingbo, Lagos.

Economic Hardship: Adeboye Announces Prayer to Change Nigeria's Situation

According to a statement issued on Friday, June 27, the event will focus on seeking God’s help to reverse the country’s economic woes, which have been worsened by inflation and widespread socio-economic challenges.

Nigerians urged to remain hopeful and faithful

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Administration, Pastor Dele Balogun, Adeboye noted that the current hardship facing Nigeria and many parts of the world could be overcome through unwavering faith.

“Our nation, Nigeria, as well as other nations of the world, are going through a challenging time.

“However, the good news is that these challenges are surmountable by faith, if we do not entertain doubt," Balogun said.

He urged citizens to abandon negative narratives and instead adopt a faith-driven, hopeful outlook that could inspire positive change and collective national progress.

Adeboye says God can transform Nigeria’s economic reality

Adeboye expressed confidence that divine intervention remains possible and necessary at this critical time in the country’s history.

“To this effect, the General Overseer has undertaken to lead prayers for national economic restoration and enlargement. Our nation needs transformation into the realm of divine opportunities," Balogun stated.

The special service, he added, will be a spiritual rallying point for Nigerians to pray for economic revival, divine mercy, and favour across various sectors.

Church outlines ongoing nationwide intercession efforts

In further remarks, the Assistant Pastor in Charge of Province 1, RCCG, Pastor Olusegun Macaulay, disclosed that the church had already activated a prayer chain that will run through the second half of the year.

“We already have a team that is focused on praying for the nation. So, our post-activity is focused on prayers, prayers about the environment, weather, clemency, and many other issues. Once you plant, you also need the environment to be positive for you," Macaulay said.

He stressed that while divine opportunities are initiated by God, only those who remain spiritually connected and faithful will be in a position to benefit.

The upcoming prayer service is expected to attract thousands of worshippers and concerned Nigerians seeking divine help in navigating the nation’s difficult economic terrain.

