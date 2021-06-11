There is nothing more beautiful than discovering fashion trends that are not only relatable but also super affordable and basically, stress-free!

This probably explains why under a span of three years, Fikky Pearl has been able to grow an impressive following of 28,000 followers on Instagram.

The blogger is known for her impressive DIY transformation. Photo credit: @fikkypearl

But, the Abuja-based fashion blogger isn't just any regular content creator in love with big brands and well, unrealistic fashion standards.

Fikky Pearl is more like the girl next door but with the perfect blend of creativity and panache - all of which make her content fun and interesting to follow.

Many Nigerian fashion bloggers are not big on repeating looks for the 'gram, but going against this is what makes Fikky stand out from the rest.

Not only does she repeat looks, but she also teaches her followers impressive style hacks as regards how to rock these looks differently.

Another thing that makes her blog interesting has got to be the jaw-dropping Do-It-Yourself (DIYs) transformations she does with her clothes.

Feel like throwing out that pair of jean you've outgrown? Tired of rocking those pants? Unsure of what to do with that jumpsuit you're no longer fancy? Overwhelmed with the numerous scarves in your closet?

Not to fret because Fikky Pearl has got the perfect solution for you and it all lies in her transformation hacks.

Below are six interesting DIYs you may want to try out:

1. Boxer to sport bra

2. Undersized denim shorts transformed into a corset

3. Here, she turned a pair of palazzo pants into a deep V-back top

4. Jumpsuit transformed into a top with puffed sleeves

5. Rocking a scarf as a dress

6. Turning a gown into a two-piece outfit (No sew)

7. Skirt into top

Why spend money on new clothes when you can revamp your old ones!

Blazer fashion

With the perfect blazer, anything is possible, and if you're thinking of switching up your wardrobe, this article shows you why a blazer is a very much-needed wardrobe essential.

For some people, it takes a certain kind of makeup, some pieces of jewellery, or their favourite pair of shoes to get the dressed-up effect.

All of these could get the desired look but adding a blazer is unarguably one of the easiest ways to give that chic vibe without much effort.

The next time you feel your outfit is too basic and regular, try adding a well-tailored blazer to your look and watch the amazing transformation.

