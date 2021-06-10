- Toke Makinwa is never found wanting when it comes to the list of Nigerian celebrities shaping the fashion scene

- The top media personality knows her onions when it comes to putting pieces together to create impressionable looks

- Legit.ng has compiled some beautiful pictures of Makinwa rocking different denim-inspired outfits

A visit to media personality Toke Makinwa’s Instagram page welcomes one to a plethora of beautifully curated pictures that highlight her exquisite taste in fashion and style.

The top media personality and businesswoman is no doubt a worthy mention when it comes to popular figures who are shaping the fashion scene in Nigeria.

In fact, one may be tempted to say that other colleagues in the industry occasionally pay a visit to Makinwa’s page just to get the right fashion inspiration for their looks.

Toke Makinwa slays in denim-fashion. Photo: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Makinwa is so much in tune with her style that she’s always an inspiring fashion icon even on days when she’s rocking simple and casual outfits.

Interestingly, it appears denim-themed outfits are a go-to for the fashion icon whenever she wants to appear less over-the-top.

Talk of lunch dates or random stops at her place of work, one will be sure to catch the media girl rocking a pair of denim bum short, jackets or high waist jeans.

Legit.ng has curated some stylish pictures below. Check them out:

1. Toke in a light-blue denim jacket

2. Toke rocks a cute denim bum short

3. The radio girl pairs her denim jeans with a sleeveless top

4. Denim bum short x mesh top. Yes girl!

5. That's a scarf rocked as a top! Makinwa pairs this with a skin-tight jean

6. Serving Beyonce vibes in a double waist denim

7. Seems Makinwa has a special love for bum shorts!

8. A whole look! We are here for this

9. Staying casual at home

10. Beaded denim is a vibe!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the media personality in a recent Instastory post dropped a few words about maintaining healthy relationships in friendships.

Makinwa explained that she has condoned friends with bad behaviours in the past until she had a taste of their nasty ways.

According to the radio girl, it is important for people to speak the uncomfortable truths with those that they call friends.

