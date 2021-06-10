The Voice Nigeria is a platform where new talents are discovered and music lovers get to listen to renditions of some of their favourite songs by contestants.

However, beyond listening to sweet voices, some people watch the show for fashion purposes. For every episode, contestants and judges get to wear new outfits, to the admiration or criticism of fashion lovers.

Singer Waje in stunning outfits for The Voice Nigeria. Photos: @officialwaje

Asides from singing, Waje seems to have a knack for good looks. From her outfits to her makeup and her poses, Waje is the true definition of fashion goals.

Legit.ng shares seven stunning photos of outfits the singer has rocked on the music show so far.

1. A match made in fashion heaven

There is no doubt that singer Waje looks gorgeous in this pink and blue outfit.

From a wedding, a dinner, and even red carpet, Waje's look suits any occasion.

2. Yummy Mummy

Who would see the singer in this adire crop top and skirt and think she is the mother of a 22-year-old lady?

Waje looks younger than her age and even stunning in this photo.

3. Opulence

What did you hear about black outfits?

You can never go wrong in one and in this sheer dress, Waje's simple look speaks luxury and class.

4. Audacious

A swipe to the left will show you the complete details of Waje's outfit. However, the orange-coloured hair seems to be the highlight of her whole look.

The hair colour perfectly blends with the singer's skin tone, giving her that outstanding look.

5. High-cut

A high-cut dress never looks bad on anyone and definitely not on Waje.

The sleeves of the dress also make it a great outfit.

6. Simple does it

Although this outfit and makeup look simple, we can't deny that Waje looks great in them.

7. E choke

Even Waje knew she looked gorgeous in this outfit that she had to beg her fans and followers to allow her to press their necks.

One can't help but appreciate how the green earrings look on the purple dress.

Swipe left for her full look:

A fan shoots his shot at Waje

The singer gets a lot of compliments from her fans on social media but one young man called Albert Alvin attempted to shoot his shot at her.

Legit.ng reported that Alvin responded to a tweet by Waje and asked about her age. The young man said he asked because he’s considering the possibility of asking the singer out.

When Waje came across the tweet, she respectfully declined the young man. The Cam Dan crooner thanked Alvin for his interest while adding that he would find a lovely girl within his own age bracket.

