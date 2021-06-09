Nigeria is home to millions of talented people, especially in the fashion industry. Nigerians are a people known for their love for parties be it birthdays, weddings, or even burial ceremonies, we often like to show up and show out.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

With the love for parties comes the need to always slay in one's best ensemble. This is where Nigerian tailors and designers come in.

Impressive asoebi styles. Photo credit: Asoebi Styles

Source: Instagram

In online bants, there is a general belief that Nigerian tailors are synonymous with disappointment. This probably has to do with the fact that over 90% of Nigerians have had a bad experience with a tailor.

If it's not about a tailor failing to meet a given deadline, the story is often about getting ill-fitted outfits entirely different from what one ordered.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Well, enough about tailors trying to mess up your swag/slay.

Nigerian Instagram fashion blogger, Asoebi Syles, started a series on their page where photo collages of style inspirations and the outcomes are spotlighted and celebrated.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the impressive and memorable times Nigerian tailors and designers left their clients very pleased.

Check them out:

1. Asoebi slayer

2. Lacey mini dress

3. Structured piece

4. Battle of the corsets

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

5. The dress with a plunging neckline

6. Same style, different slay!

7. Fierce, but make it longer

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

8. Slaying like Bey, the African way

9. A very pleased fan of Alex Unusual

Bold colours on black beauties

Have you been holding off on wearing your favourite shades of colours because you feel they are 'too bright' for your skin tone? Well, this article is for you.

For the longest time, there has been a perception about how dark-skinned women should dress and the specific colours that suit their skin.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some dark-skinned female celebrities rocking bold colours in style. Hold on to your seats because you're in for a colourful ride.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit