With the perfect blazer, anything is possible, and if you're thinking of switching up your wardrobe, this article shows you why a blazer is a very much-needed wardrobe essential.

For some people, it takes a certain kind of makeup, some pieces of jewellery, or their favourite pair of shoes to get the dressed-up effect. All of these could get the desired look but adding a blazer is unarguably one of the easiest ways to give that chic vibe without much effort.

Blazers are wardrobe essentials. Photo credit: Alex Unusual, Chioma Goodhair, Princess Audu

Source: Instagram

Blazers are a must-have and it is not hard to see why. Its versatility makes the tailored jacket so appealing and has a way of flattering the wearer.

What is even more interesting about blazers is that it has the ability to act as a menswear-inspired piece especially when tailored in oversized fits, or bring out femininity - with silhouettes that accentuate one's curves.

The next time you feel your outfit is too basic and regular, try adding a well-tailored blazer to your look and watch the amazing transformation.

To help you achieve this, below are six fun ways to rock a blazer:

1. Paired with shorts

2. Paired with denim pants

3. Perfect combo with skirts

4. A blazer can be worn as a dress

5. Boss lady look, perfect for the office

6. Blazers can also be worn over dresses

