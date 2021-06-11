Making a Statement: 6 Ways to Switch up Your Style with a Blazer
With the perfect blazer, anything is possible, and if you're thinking of switching up your wardrobe, this article shows you why a blazer is a very much-needed wardrobe essential.
For some people, it takes a certain kind of makeup, some pieces of jewellery, or their favourite pair of shoes to get the dressed-up effect. All of these could get the desired look but adding a blazer is unarguably one of the easiest ways to give that chic vibe without much effort.
Blazers are a must-have and it is not hard to see why. Its versatility makes the tailored jacket so appealing and has a way of flattering the wearer.
What is even more interesting about blazers is that it has the ability to act as a menswear-inspired piece especially when tailored in oversized fits, or bring out femininity - with silhouettes that accentuate one's curves.
The next time you feel your outfit is too basic and regular, try adding a well-tailored blazer to your look and watch the amazing transformation.
To help you achieve this, below are six fun ways to rock a blazer:
1. Paired with shorts
2. Paired with denim pants
3. Perfect combo with skirts
4. A blazer can be worn as a dress
5. Boss lady look, perfect for the office
6. Blazers can also be worn over dresses
