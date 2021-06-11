US hip-hop group Migos has made a comeback after three years and released a dope album titled Culture 3

The hashtag #Culture3 and the name Migos has been trending on Twitter since the 19-track album dropped on Friday morning

Offset, Quavo and Takeoff feature other superstars such as Drake, Cardi B, Future and late rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD on the project

Migos has made a comeback after three years. The US hip-hop group dropped a new album titled Culture 3 on Friday, 11 June.

The Bad and Boujee hitmakers feature superstars such as Drake, Cardi B, Future and Justin Bieber on their new project. Migos also "resurrected" fallen rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD on the dope album.

Migos has dropped Culture 3 featuring Drake and Cardi B. Image: @migos

The group, made up of Offset, Quavo and Takeoff, features late stars Juice WRLD on the track Antisocial and Pop Smoke is on Light It Up.

The superstars took to Twitter and Instagram on Friday morning to let their fans know the album was now available for streaming on digital music platforms.

"CULTURE 3 IS OUT NOW! Link in bio. LETS GOOOOOOOO!!!!"

The group's fans took to social media platforms to share their thoughts on the new release and to also share their favourite songs on the 19-track project. Check out some of their comments below:

pedross.tv said:

"Waited 3 years for this."

sebas.arrindell wrote:

"Drake destroyed that beat, it should be illegal how badly he ate that sh*t."

owen.browne22 commented:

"The Pop Smoke song is fire."

pron.ico999 said:

"Bangers on bangers, perfect for the summer."

zein_theo wrote:

"I don't know what I was expecting from Culture 3 but this is amazing. Migos outdid themselves, this is quality music."

big_business_ commented:

"Migos let Drake rap for 2 whole minutes on their record, son was vexed."

@Ras_man23 added:

"Culture 3 is a 10/10 man."

