- Nigerians have taken to social media to root for singer Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems

- The singer recently bagged a 2021 BET Awards nomination alongside six musicians from other countries

- Tems category was created to celebrate upcoming talents in the music industry from around the world

Congratulations are in order for Nigerian singer Tems as she recently gained international recognition with her nomination for the 2021 BET Awards.

Tems was listed in the Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act category.

The Know Your Worth crooner was nominated alongside South African R&B singer Elaine, British artistes, Arlo Parks and Bree Runway, French singers, Bramsito and Ronisia as well as Brazilian singer, MC Dricka.

Singer Tems gets a BET Award nomination. Photos: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

The Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act category was created to award breakthrough talent and emerging voices in music from around the world.

BET International shared a video showing the nominated singers on their official Instagram page.

Watch the video below:

A photo of Tems was also spotted on their page as they encouraged people to vote.

Nigerians express excitement

Fans and followers of Tems have taken to the comment section of BET International to show their favourite artiste love. After Brazilian nominee, Tems is the second singer leading with over 19k likes on the platform.

dejoiy:

"She deserves it."

enioluwaofficial:

"Yasss! She deserves it all!"

ms_fej:

"Big Tems."

aymid_official:

"Baby tems."

ozzmanic:

"The Leading Vibe."

mz____ena:

"Tems winner."

Nigerian BET nominees

Singer Tems joins the list of Nigerian acts who have been listed for the international award as Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy and Wizkid were nominated for the same award.

The talented singers each got nominated in the Best International Act category.

This is not the first time Burna Boy has been nominated in this category. Burna Boy has won in the last two years.

Wizkid also won the award in 2012, when the category had two divisions for Africa and the UK.

Source: Legit.ng