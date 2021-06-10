- Popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, clocked 34 on June 10, 2021, and decided to mark his new age in style

- The handsome movie star got a brand new Range Rover to celebrate himself on the special occasion

- Videos of the impressive automobile made the rounds on social media as fans congratulated the handsome young man on his birthday gift

Popular Nigerian movie star, Timini Egbuson, turned a new age on June 10, 2021, and he made sure to celebrate himself in a different way.

Birthdays are special occasions in the lives of most people and it comes as no surprise seeing as it takes place only once a year.

For Nigerian celebrities, they have been known to mark their special day by posting lovely photos of themselves while fans celebrate with them.

Actor Timini Egbuson buys brand new Range Rover on birthday. Photos: @_timini

However, in the case of Timini, the movie star decided to pamper himself with an expensive gift.

Timini bought himself a brand new Range Rover and videos of the new ride made the rounds online.

In the short clip, the seats and other parts of the car were covered in plastic wraps. See the video below:

Fans also took to the comment section to celebrate with him. Read what some of them had to say below:

Teeto_olayeni:

"Well deserved....The guy dey work round the clock."

Hampumping:

"Na the nylon de amaze me...lol...No be toks ?abi na my eyes."

Derreck___:

"Which sugar mummy buy am?"

Sisitope:

"Finally! Actors too don Dey buy car#getmelit."

Zobba_zanne_zeuss:

"Must it come with plastic, whereas the foot mats are screaming "used"? This "tear rubber" mentality of Nigerians living in Nigeria makes people do much. Even for abroad, oyibo dey proudly buy used cars, still insure am join. Be proud of where you are, people are praying to buy tokumbo keke just so they can use it for business and be able to afford daily meals."

Singer Bella Shmurda buys Mercedes Benz

Omnipotent crooner Bella Shmurda joined the league of people with Benz as the singer acquired a brand new CLA 250.

In a video going viral on social media, Bella was seen in his white-coloured car as he smiled broadly while chatting with some young men around him.

The video showed a big red ribbon tied to the car and the singer admiring his latest acquisition.

Source: Legit.ng