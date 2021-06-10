- Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, was one of the female stars who graced fashion designer, Toyin Lawani's bridal shower

- The mum of two in a post on Instagram shared one of the fun moments she had with actress, Iyabo Ojo

- The pair who looked like they were still in their twenties also put on a show to the amusement of the people around them as well as fans

Top Nigerian celebrity fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, recently held her star-studded bridal shower in Lagos and it seemed like everyone involved had lots of fun.

The celebrities who attended included Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo and dancer Kaffy who shared a hilarious clip on her Instagram page.

Kaffy and Iyabo are balls of goofy energy Photo credit: @kaffydance

In the video, she was seen with Iyabo and they both put on a show, mimicking each other while talking about how they were not just going to meet and let the moment pass.

Kaffy also mentioned the fact that they were not twenty-year-olds anymore and forty is the in thing at the moment.

At the end of the video, both of them rubbed their bums together and after a complaint from Kaffy, Iyabo tossed her away.

"Energy meets energy ! My spirit animal ! this woman is just beautiful and amazingly talented @iyaboojofespris we still have a lot of laughter to share. God bless you."

Bamiroadesewa:

"You are both high. Lol."

Joyce.2360:

"So lovely."

Bloomfield_accessories:

"So sweet to watch."

Ojuolape80:

"Happiness is free."

Ogunbajomodupeolu:

"Energies in the building."

Unique pre-wedding photos

Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani and her lover, Segun, are set to walk down the aisle soon but the couple spent weeks dropping loads of teasers on social media.

The lovers who are also business partners released their official pre-wedding photos and they left many gushing over their level of creativity.

Lawani and her man made sure to break convention as they went in a completely different artistic direction to achieve the stunning images.

