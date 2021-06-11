Ahmad Lawan, the Senate president, has urged the federal government of Nigeria to resolve issues with the management of Twitter

Lawan made the plea on Thursday, June 10, at the National Assembly, Abuja, during the second anniversary of the 9th Senate

The number one lawmaker in the country also advised Nigerians to learn from the suspension of the bird app in order to prevent future occurrence

Nigeria's Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, has finally reacted to the indefinite suspension of Twitter by the federal government.

The Nation reports that he said Nigeria and Twitter need each other.

Senate president Ahmad Lawan has appealed to the federal government to reconsider its stance on the Twitter ban.

Legit.ng gathered that he called for the amicable resolution of the feud with the management of Twitter.

The issue will be resolved

Lawan made this known at a briefing in Abuja to mark the second anniversary of the 9th Senate.

He said:

“Our belief is that Nigeria needs Twitter just as Twitter needs Nigeria. Our expectation is that we will be able to resolve this issue. But beyond that, I am optimistic and I believe that all of us would have learnt our lessons."

The Senate leader, however, gave assurance that the nation would overcome its security challenges.

PM News also reports that Lawan urged the Nigerian government and Twitter to resolve the issue of the ban amicably.

Speaking on insecurity facing the nation, the Senate president said he was sure Nigeria would overcome her numerous challenges.

Lawan said he believed this was the worst level of insecurity the nation could get to, noting that the nation could not go beyond this level and that it would only be better.

FG migrates to new foreign social media platform from India

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the federal government opened an official account with a budding social media platform from India.

It was reported that the Indian online platform came as an alternative for the Buhari-led administration to disseminate information days after suspending Twitter operations in the country.

The report said that with @nigeriagov as the handle and username being Government of Nigeria, the account has over 12,000 followers as of Thursday, June 10.

Lauretta Onochie, a presidential media aide, spoke on the new development and applauded the government's quick move.

