- President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 10, said he cannot be in all states in Nigeria to fix security issues

- The president charged state governors to deal with bandits whom he claimed they know more than he does

- Buhari noted that instead of wailing and complaining, affected governors should wake up and take action

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a timely message to Nigerian governors who are suffering the scourge of attacks from killer herdsmen in their states.

The president on Thursday, June 10, in his conversation with journalists during an Arise TV interview, noted that he cannot be everywhere to deal with the raging problem of insecurity in all states.

He claimed that governors are more aware of the criminals in their domain than himself, adding that they should not be idle complaining about their challenges.

His message to governors:

“You know these people more than I do, and you are democratically elected to protect your people. Don’t sit idly expecting me to do everything, take action."

Earlier, Buhari on Thursday said the presidency had already directed security agencies to treat terrorists in a language they understand.

The Nigerian leader gave the order to the armed forces and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to be ruthless especially to criminals terrorising the northeast region.

President Buhari noted that most of the gunmen steal cattle and burn whole villages in reprisal attacks.

He, however, assured Nigerians that in no time, about a week or two, they will observe a huge difference in terms of security.

Buhari declared:

“Problem in the north-west; you have people over there stealing each other’s cattle and burning each other’s villages. As I said, we are going to treat them in the language they understand. We have given the police and the military the power to be ruthless.

”Because we told them if we keep people away from their farm, we are going to starve. And the government can’t control the public. If you allow hunger, the government is going to be in trouble and we don’t want to be in trouble."

