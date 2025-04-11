The United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced four major requirements for Nigerians applying for its visa interviews

These four announcements were disclosed on the commission's website on Friday, April 11, adding that they will take effect on Tuesday, April 22

According to the US Mission in Nigeria, interested applicants are to adhere to the requirements to avoid unwanted consequences

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has released new requirements for visa applicants in its Abuja and Lagos offices, adding that the new requirements will start from Tuesday, April 22. 2025.

This was announced amid the growing bilateral relations between Nigeria and the United States, as President Donald Trump announced a tariff hike on imported goods from Nigeria.

Matching Barcode Numbers

According to the US Mission in Nigeria, applicants are to come with a DS-160 visa application form with a confirmation/barcode number (starting with AA and followed by 00 – two zeroes), which matches the one they used to make their appointment online.

The mission also directed that applicants are to make their appointment at the location to pick while filling out their DS-160 form online.

Prospective travelers are also warned that their confirmation/barcode number must match with their DS-160 form, the one they used in booking their appointment, because they will not be allowed to enter the Consular Section, nor will they have their visa interview.

Double-check your barcode

The US Mission in Nigeria also urged applicants to double-check their information, at least two weeks before the scheduled interview. They were asked to check the barcode number on their DS-160 form and ensure that it matches the one used to schedule the appointment. It warned that a DS-160 from the previous application cannot be reused.

Correcting DS-160 Barcode

The mission also explained that applicants must log into their AVITS account at least ten days before their appointments if their barcode is not correct.

It noted that this will allow them to create a support ticket to request for correction on their barcode number.

Rescheduled appointment

According to the mission, once an applicant is turned away from his or her appointment because of the unmatched barcode, such an applicant will have to book a new appointment to proceed with the visa application once the problem is fixed.

Applicants can book new appointments by logging into their AVITS account. However, if the applicant's visa fee has expired, such a person may have to pay a new fee before booking.

The mission then urged applications to contact the embassy for further enquiries. See the full statement here:

