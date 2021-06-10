Herders attacking farmers across the country with AK-47 rifles are not Nigerians, according to President Muhammadu Buhari

The president on Thursday, June 10, maintained that herdsmen of Nigerian origin only carry sticks and cutlasses for their cattle

Buhari identified foreigners from other parts of Africa such as Kenya and other Central Africa as the cattle rears wielding AK-47

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 10, stated that Nigerian cattle rearers do not carry anything more than sticks and cutlasses to gather herbs for their cattle.

The Guardian reports that the president in his conversation with journalists during an Arise TV interview insisted that herdsmen of Nigerian origin do not use sophisticated weapons such as AK-47.

President Buhari insists that the herders attacking farmers across the country with AK-47 rifles are not Nigerians.

Speaking further, the Nigerian leader identified the herdsmen carrying such sophisticated weapons as those from other countries.

He explained that Fulanis from Mauritania and Central Africa look the same, adding that people often mistake them for Nigerians, P.M News added.

Buhari said:

“The Nigerian cattle rearer will not carry anything more than a stick… sometimes a machete to cut some trees.”

“But those sophisticated ones that go with AK-47…all the Sahel areas, people rush down to Nigeria. You know, the Fulani from Mauritania and Central Africa look the same. So they think they are the Nigerian ones.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari said the presidency has already directed security agencies to treat terrorists in a language they understand.

The Nigerian leader gave the order to the armed forces and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to be ruthless especially to criminals terrorising the northeast region.

President Buhari noted that most of the gunmen steal cattle and burn whole villages in reprisal attacks.

He, however, assured Nigerians that in no time, about a week or two, they will observe a huge difference in terms of security.

In another report, Buhari sent a timely message to Nigerian governors who are suffering the scourge of attacks from killer herdsmen in their states.

The president on Thursday, June 10, in his conversation with journalists during an Arise TV interview, noted that he cannot be everywhere to deal with the raging problem of insecurity in all states.

