- In just a matter of weeks, Nigerians will begin to notice laudable improvement in the area of security

- This was the firm promise of President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 10, after his latest directive to the military

- President Buhari said the country has had enough of the trouble and unrest brought about by bandits

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 10, said the presidency has already directed security agencies to treat terrorists in a language they understand.

The Nigerian leader gave the order to the armed forces and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to be ruthless especially to criminals terrorising the northeast region, The Cable reports.

President Buhari noted that most of the gunmen steal cattle and burn whole villages in reprisal attacks.

Buhari said most of the attacks by bandits are reprisal moves

He, however, assured Nigerians that in no time, about a week or two, they will observe a huge difference in terms of security.

Buhari declared:

“Problem in the north-west; you have people over there stealing each other’s cattle and burning each other’s villages. As I said, we are going to treat them in the language they understand. We have given the police and the military the power to be ruthless.

”Because we told them if we keep people away from their farm, we are going to starve. And the government can’t control the public. If you allow hunger, the government is going to be in trouble and we don’t want to be in trouble."

Buhari threatens to deal with arsonists

Earlier, Buhari sent a strong message to those behind the attacks on INEC offices and other public facilities, saying they "will soon have the shock of their lives".

Speaking on security, the president tasked the service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to rise fully to the challenges confronting the nation.

He said:

"There must be zero tolerance for all those bent on destroying our country by promoting crime and insurrection!

"Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand."

