- The Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, says he will be leaving office in 2023 after serving two terms in office

- Buhari has repeatedly dismissed allegations that he might be planning to violate the constitution by running for a third term

- The president has disclosed that he will have no hand in deciding who will emerge next as Nigeria's leader

Lagos - President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he would retire to his farm to take care of his cattle when his second term ends in 2023.

President Buhari says he will abide by the constitution by handing over power in 2023. Photo: Femi Adesina

According to The Guardian, the Nigerian leader made the statement on Thursday, June 10, during an interview on Arise TV.

He said:

“I have never abandoned my farm. I still have a number of cattle. I will go to my farm daily I will try and keep myself busy.’’

Buhari says APC will decide the next president, not him

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, President Buhari has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be the major deciding factor.

President Buhari said that is why the ruling party is conducting fresh nationwide registration for its members at the ward, local government, and state levels, Punch reports.

In a chat with journalists on Thursday, June 10, in Abuja, the president noted that the aim is to make sure the legacy of continuity stands even after his administration.

North group prepares to support southern candidate

In another news, the Arewa Mandate Initiative (AMI), a coalition of northern groups, has declared that the north is currently considering certain southern politicians that would receive their support in the 2023 general elections.

The Punch reported that the coalition said a majority of northerners are committed to the idea of rotating the presidency between the north and south.

Legit.ng gathered that the group made this known in Abuja on Thursday, June 3, in a statement issued by its coordinator, Muhammed Mubarak, and the secretary, Aminu Muhammed, in Abuja.

Buhari faults agitation for secession

To news on security, Buhari has described the Indigenous People of Biafra clamouring for secession as a dot in a circle that has nowhere to go.

He stated that he has been assured by south-south people that their region has no intention of seceding.

The president stated that that IPOB will not have access to anywhere even if they eventually secede from the country.

