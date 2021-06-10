- The recent EndSARS protest has a motive behind it according to President Muhammadu Buhari in a recent interview

- Going further, the Nigeria president claimed that as a result of the protest, people are not ready to come and invest in Nigeria

- He consequently said that Nigerian youths should behave themsleves so that investment can come into the country

In what will surprise many Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari has raised allegation against Nigerians who participated in the #EndSARS protest.

The protest was against police brutality was aimed at removing him from office.

But according to Buhari when he appeared on Arise TV on Thursday, June 10, the protest was to remove him from office, Punch Newspaper reports.

Buhari said that those who participated in the protest have made Nigeria unattractive to investors. He also blamed the protest on the dwindling inflow of foreign direct investment to the country.

He was asked how he could improve foreign direct investment in Nigeria.

Buhari sends crucial message to the youths

In another report, Nigerian youths were advised by President Buhari on Thursday, June 10, to be in their best behaviours if they ever dream of benefitting from the federal government's job-creation schemes.

President Buhari reminded youths that foreign investors will have no other choice than to abandon the country to more secure environments for their businesses.

He claimed that this was exactly what was brought about by the vandalisation of public properties during the EndSARS protest hijacked by hoodlums.

Youths have a role to play

Meanwhile, Buhari had sent a warm message to Nigerian youths, saying he would offer his full support to see them grow in politics and other endeavours.

The president made this known on Thursday, February 4, while admitting the crucial role of young people in the development of the country.

Legit.ng gathered that Buhari said during a virtual meeting with youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at the State House, Abuja, that he would be looking forward to a more robust engagement with young people across the country.

He said:

‘‘While I will be looking forward to a more robust engagement with young people across the country, I wish to emphasize to you all that in me, you have a major supporter.

“I will offer you my full support to grow in politics, public service, entertainment, entrepreneurship and many other sectors because I know that the future we envisage as a country cannot happen without our youths.”

