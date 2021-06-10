- Men of the Nigeria police force have been advised by IGP Usman Baba not to kill themselves no matter the situation

- According to him, policemen are expected to stay committed to their duties of securing lives and properties

- Going further, he called on police commanders to train their men on how to secure public facilities from rioters

Lagos, Nigeria - Police officers in Lagos state have been asked not to take unnecessary risks while securing the lives of the people.

This is the word of the inspector-general of police, Usman Baba, to the officers on Wednesday, June 9, during a visit to the Lagos Police Command, Punch Newspaper reports.

He said this when he addressed officers of the Lagos command urging them to maintain efficiency, discipline, and commitment to duties, Premium Times added.

He said:

“Your welfare is being taken care of like never before, do not commit suicide by being unprofessional."

Going further, he called on police commanders to lecture their men on the protection of public and police facilities, saying:

“Never again should your police stations be sacked by hoodlums wielding guns, sticks, and machetes."

He added that officers must learn to control the use of arms.

In another report, the Imo state police command has arrested a native doctor who prepares charms for members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the military wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The command also arrested nine persons in connection with the attack on the country home of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Legit.ng gathered that the spokesman of the command, Bala Elkana, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, June 9. Elkana said police operatives arrested the 65-year-old native doctor named Ezeugo Ordu, on Tuesday, June 8 at Ukwuorji in Mbaitoli local government area.

Nigeria witnessing violence associated with war, Gbajabiamila says

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the growing security crises across Nigeria can be likened to war.

Gbajabiaamila also warned that if the situation continues unabated, the country might just be living on borrowed time.

He, however, stated that recent recommendations by the parliament would be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for further action.

Maurice Iwu blames all Imo indigenes over insecurity

Meanwhile, Maurice Iwu, the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has blamed all the indigenes of Imo for the current insecurity situation in the state.

Iwu who is also from the state claimed that the silence and complicity of Imo indigenes allowed the insecurity to fester.

He also noted that "no matter who is causing the problem from outside, there must be some participation by Imo people.

