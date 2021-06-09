- All Imolites have been accused of complicity in the insecurity affecting the southeast state in recent times

- According to Maurice Iwu, a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the silence of the people has allowed the situation to get worse

- Going further, the former INEC boss also claimed that joblessness and unemployment are helping fuel the restlessness

Owerri, Imo state - If you are from Imo state, you are responsible for the current insecurity situation in the state. This is the position of Maurice Iwu, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), The Cable reports.

All Imo Indigenes have been blamed for their silence.

Source: Facebook

Iwu who is also from the state claimed that the silence and complicity of Imo indigenes allowed the insecurity to fester, Independent Newspaper added.

He said:

“Imo is a place where many people come to. No matter who’s causing the problem from outside, there must be some participation by Imo people for that to happen,"

“A situation where we are killing people that have come to protect us is stupid. We can’t be killing policemen that are here to protect us. We can’t have our young people being molested because of our own excesses. We Imolites are part of the cause. We can’t exonerate ourselves completely but yet we’re also part of Nigeria.

“We’re guilty, all of us in Imo state, are guilty for allowing such things to happen. For not shouting early enough, we are all guilty.”

ESN camp destroyed

In another report, Nigerian security operatives have destroyed one of the camps of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to the report, the invasion of the camp was carried out by operatives of the army, police, and Nigerian Air Force. The dismantling of the camp reportedly took place at Amii-Akabo in Ikeduru local government area of the state.

A police source quoted in the report revealed that one of the gang members, Osinachi Stanley, led troops to the camp where a female police inspector being held in captivity was rescued.

Also, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the growing security crises across Nigeria can be likened to war.

Gbajabiaamila also warned that if the situation continues unabated, the country might just be living on borrowed time. He, however, stated that recent recommendations by the parliament would be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for further action.

The speaker was referring to the recent Special Summit on National Security organised by the House of Representatives.

