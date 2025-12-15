The Super Eagles of Nigeria could have another chance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as controversy swells around an African team

Nigeria missed out on the 2026 tournament after losing on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the playoffs

FIFA is reportedly investigating the fielding of multiple ineligible players by the Congolese, particularly during the playoffs in Morocco

The Super Eagles of Nigeria could have another chance at making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid growing controversy around an African country.

Nigeria failed to qualify for consecutive World Cup tournaments after losing to the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties during the African playoffs.

Victor Osimhen’s injury at halftime played a crucial role, as the Super Eagles became weak in attack, allowing the Leopards to take over.

Nigeria fell short at the same stage for the Qatar 2022 edition after losing to West African rivals Ghana on away goals in the playoffs in Abuja.

Eric Chelle fell short of the responsibilities for which he was hired in January 2025, which were to turn around the poor qualifying campaign and qualify for the World Cup.

However, the Franco-Malian manager stays on and will lead Nigeria to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, which kicks off on December 21.

Nigeria get World Cup lifeline

According to a report from OwnGoal Nigeria, the Super Eagles of Nigeria could have another shot at qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA is reportedly investigating the use of ineligible players by DR Congo, particularly during the playoffs, which could see the country kicked out of the intercontinental playoff.

As noted by FIFA, DR Congo will face the winner of the semi-final between Jamaica and New Caledonia for a World Cup slot, but things could turn out otherwise.

There are multiple reports that some of the Congolese players during the playoffs were ineligible due to improper documentation after their national switch.

According to Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, the Central African country’s constitution forbids dual citizenship, which means players switching their international allegiance must renounce their former countries to be able to hold Congolese passports.

Score Nigeria corroborated these reports, citing a top official of the Nigeria Football Federation, who, the publication claimed, said that there is a higher possibility of the Leopards getting kicked out.

Nigeria would be the beneficiary if DR Congo is kicked out. However, Cameroon would also lay a claim, having faced the Leopards in the semi-final.

The Super Eagles were the beneficiary of FIFA sanctioning their opponents during the group stage, which eventually did not help their cause.

FIFA hit South Africa with a three-point deduction for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho, despite a yellow card accumulation suspension.

